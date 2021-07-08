StormTrack Weather: Triple digit heat returns this weekend along with storm chances by Sunday

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- Overall a nice night expected across the Borderland this evening. Dry conditions with overnight lows reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mostly dry conditions will remain in the forecast until Saturday. The possibility of triple digit heat returns Saturday with an expected high of 100 expected. However, afternoon highs will drop to the lower 90s by Sunday as storm chances return to the forecast.

A slight chance for showers is expected early Sunday morning. Storm chances increase to a 40% after 2 PM with the chance for showers and thunderstorms and gusts of up to 25 mph.

Storm chances will remain in the forecast for the remainder of next week with afternoon highs staying in the mid to lower 90s as well.

