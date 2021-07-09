ABC-7 First Alert: Heavy rain expected Sunday with potential for flooding

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of showers and thunderstorms.

Triple digit heat will kick off the weekend with Saturday highs reaching 101 and sunny skies. Slight chances for light showers are expected Sunday morning with stronger activity expected Sunday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will enter the area after 2 p.m. With these storms, the potential for flooding and strong wind gusts is possible.

Storm chances will remain in the forecast throughout all of next week with stronger chances returning Thursday and Friday.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.