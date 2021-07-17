ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: PM storms today and tomorrow + HOT

Weather

Good Saturday morning. It feels amazing outside right now, but temperatures will warm quickly with most of us in the upper 90s and some reaching 100 degrees. You'll want to take those heat safety precautions to keep yourself safe from heat exhaustion, and maybe enjoy a day by the pool. We are expecting storms this afternoon though, so if you see a thunderstorm building near you, you'll want to take a break- lightning can strike 10-12 miles away from the storms. There's two good rules to follow: 1) when thunder roars, go indoors (but if you hear the thunder you should probably already be out of the pool because->), 2) if you see the storm, it's probably within 10-12 miles of your location which is within the lightning strike zone. Swim at your own risk.

Tomorrow will look a lot like today, but with more storms in our north and western portions. If you are traveling you'll have to watch out for storms that can produce strong winds, blowing dust, and heavy downpours on the road.

There is good news in the forecast. By the middle of next week we could be seeing temperatures back in the upper 80s, so that will be a nice change from this hot weather from this week. Enjoy your day!