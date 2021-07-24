ABC-7 First Alert: Storm chance today, drier work week

Weather

Good Saturday morning to you. We will be warming up to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area this afternoon. The reason for the First Alert is for the storms that will be moving through the region this afternoon. The Alert has been extended until Sunday now, but it looks as though the storms on Sunday will be off to our west.

This evening, it appears that storms will be forming both to our west and south. The southern storms will be marching northwards and we could be feeling the effects as early at 6-7 PM. We will be watching for thunderstorms that will be dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time, leading to flash flooding conditions. Of course, expect gusty outflow winds and even some pea sized hail is possible.

Tomorrow, as I mentioned, it seems as though the storms will be off to our west, but we can't out rule storms making their way through the region tomorrow evening.

By the work week, we will be back to near average temperatures, with overall lower rain chances.

(At this point, our video saving website is down, so I could not post my video with this article).