ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Low chances of rain and heating up

Weather

Happy Tuesday to you all. We will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area which is below our average temperature of 93 degrees. We have some fairly low rain chances today, but don't rule out a chance for a stray storm or shower to move through the area.

For the next week, we will be warming up to temperatures close to triple digits by the weekend. Chances of rain will decrease for the week as well, with any storms that form being confined to mountainous areas. I hope everyone has a good week of school and a good work week.