ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot conditions and no rain ahead!

Weather

Hello all! I'm filling in for Dave today. It is still hot outside right now, and we aren't going to be getting much cooler any time soon. The week ahead has upper 90s and triple digits in the forecast and little to no rain!

There is also an air advisory due to higher levels of ozone and smoke in our atmosphere so if you have respiratory issues you are definitely going to want to take it easy. Hang in there you all...drink your water, and stay indoors if you can. Have a great rest of your week.