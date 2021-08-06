StormTrack Weather: Triple digits return this weekend

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- Drier and warmer conditions will persist throughout the coming weekend and for the start of the work week.

Triple digits are expected Sunday into Monday with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms expected to return Monday evening.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase by Wednesday with a greater chance for showers Thursday into Friday.

Download the ABC-7 Stormtrack weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in the forecast.