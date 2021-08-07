ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: HOT!

Weather

It was a very hot day today, and tomorrow will be just as hot, if not hotter in some locations. We did add another 100 degree day here in El Paso, which will make it 19 days where we've seen triple digits or more in El Paso. Las Cruces, you got up to 101 today! That will put you at 15 triples for the year thus far. There is a good chance we could be adding to that total for the next two days as well.

Our rain chances are low for the next two days, but by the middle of the work week, we will see them pick up once again. Fortunately the rain will give up some relief from these hot temperatures as well. There has to be a bright side in every forecast...right??? Ok, maybe not all the time, but there is in this one! Stay cool, drink water, and enjoy your pool tomorrow, before we see better chances for rain next week.