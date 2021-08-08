ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot, rain chances increase through the week

Weather

Boy oh boy, will it be hot today! Many of us will be in the triple digits today, with little to no relief from cloud cover or rain. Please take the heat safety rules into consideration if you are planning on doing anything outside this afternoon. Preferably though, you would do it early on, or later in the evening.

As for rain chances, while they are low today, they will start to pick up tomorrow, and last through the end of the week. The best chances for rain will occur Wednesday-Friday. Due to the rain we will also be seeing a drop of in the temperatures, bringing us below our average temp this year. Good news! Enjoy your Sunday!