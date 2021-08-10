ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rain chances and cooling down

Weather

We are tracking some thunderstorms tonight! If you are seeing hail, please send in your hail reports to my email katie.frazier@kvia.com, or on my facebook or twitter accounts. Due to the rain chances throughout the next several days we will be much cooler than our average temperature this time of year of 93, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Yay!

As far as the storms for tonight, watch out for gusty winds, localized flooding, and some small hail. We will likely to see those 3 aspects of storms throughout the end of the week into the weekend as well. Join me tonight at 10 for a storm update.