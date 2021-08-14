ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch remains in place as showers continue across the borderland

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather Team is keeping the ABC-7 First Alert in place as we continue to see chances for heavy rainfall throughout Saturday evening

Areas that have already seen heavy rain in the past two days are highly encouraged to take safety precautions as even more flooding is expected with overnight showers.

Along with heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail and thunderstorms are possible.

Monsoon moisture will remain in the forecast for the next several day with storm chances decreasing by mid-week.

