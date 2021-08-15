ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch remains in place until Monday morning

Weather

El Paso, Texas--The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team will keep the ABC-7 First Alert in place as our main concern the next few days will be flood prone areas that have already seen heavy rainfall the past few days.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast tonight and for the next several days.

Strongest activity is expected in the evening hours.. Afternoon temperatures will remain below average for the start of the work week.

