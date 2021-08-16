ABC-7 First Alert: Line of storms moving in tonight, some could be severe, flooding

Weather

Happy Monday to you. I'm filling in for Dave again. We are still under a flash flood watch until 3:00 AM tomorrow. The atmosphere can still drop off large amounts of rain in a short amount of time which will to lead to flooding. If you are under a warning, that means flooding is happening. Please try to stay off the roads if you can.

We have two particular lines of storms that are both moving to the south/southeast with some separation between them. The line over the Gila region looks like it will stay out of our hair, however the line forming in north Doña Ana county will likely be affecting us later tonight. I expect the storms to be moving in through the area, possibly by 8, and be moving through El Paso throughout the overnight hours into Tuesday. Some of these storms will have the potential to become severe. That means wind gusts at 58+mph, or 1 inch sized hail. If you are under a severe thunderstorm, please just stay inside.

Tomorrow looks like we could see a few storms, but we will be fortunately drying out through the end of the week, that way people can make repairs on their homes. However, it will be a calm before the storm situation as moisture is forecasted to return to the area by next week-> thus more storms.