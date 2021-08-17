ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Low rain chances and then drying out

Weather

Happy Tuesday to you all. We still have moisture in our atmosphere which could allow storms to develop but we are missing out on a vertical motion mechanism. We need something to help these storms form such as a low pressure system, etc...but we don't have it. Thus, storm chances will be fairly low...like we could see a couple form for today and tomorrow but we won't be dealing with widespread rain.

On Thursday-Saturday, we will be very dry! Moisture won't really return until Sunday night, where we will see an increase in storm chances once again. Temperatures will stay below average (average=93 degrees) by a couple degrees, so good news there! Enjoy the rest of your night.