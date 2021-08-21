ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Chance of rain for the weekend before drying out

Weather

Good Saturday morning to you! Key points for today are, moisture is back, but we won't be seeing widespread rain, and temperatures will be about or just above normal for this time of year.

Rain chances are low for the next three days, but they are there, before high pressure comes back into our area and will dry us out and warm us up. Today, I think the best chance of rain will be in our far eastern counties, but a storm or two could make their way through El Paso/Las Cruces as well.

The average temp this time of year is 92 degrees. We will have a warming trend that will last for a few days, but not expecting anything near 100.