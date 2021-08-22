ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Isolated PM storms

Weather

Happy Sunday! I hope you all are doing well. There is a flash flood watch for the Sacramento Mts. and north today due to storms forecasted to move through the area, and some tracking over the same areas. Once it turns into a warning, that's when flooding is occurring. I'd say if you can avoid going up to the mountains, and wait until next weekend, that would be best.

For the rest of our area, we have a shot of seeing some rain. The only thing the models are disagreeing on is the timing. Some models are saying storms will move through the area as early as 2 PM, whereas others are saying they will move through the area throughout the evening into the early morning hours of Monday. I'll continue to watch the models as they change with time.

Temperatures today will be near the average temp of this time of year (92 degrees). We will have a warming trend over the next few days- peaking on Tuesday- with temps climbing near 100, but I don't think we will be hitting that mark. Enjoy the last day of your weekend!