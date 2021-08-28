ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Low rain chances and normal temps

Weather

Happy Saturday. We've seen a few thunderstorms today but they are already starting to fall apart as they are losing any fuel that they might've had earlier. Its game day, and temps will be wonderful.

We will keep a 10% chance of rain for tomorrow before it drops off for a few days. Then a tropical disturbance (Nora), that will be making an appearance in the Gulf of California, will affect our weather by bringing moisture into the region late next week. As of now, it looks like the best moisture will be at areas west of the Rio Grande.

Our temperatures will stay near normal for the next several days, and then we will cool down once we introduce the rain chances back in.

If you have any friends or family who live on the Gulf Coast- especially in Louisiana, please inform them, if they do not already know that a strong hurricane is coming their way. There is an evacuation order for the city of New Orleans due to the flooding concern. Most should know, but people can be stubborn, especially when they are told to leave their house. However, with winds up to 130-156 mph and the risk of storm surge flooding, people should be leaving. Lets just enjoy our pop up thunderstorms, and not the torrential downpours that LA is going to face.