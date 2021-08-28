StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather pattern expected this weekend

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- A quiet weather pattern is expected across the borderland this weekend and for the start of the work week.

Chances for thunderstorms will remain in the forecast throughout the week with storm chances increasing by the end of the week.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 90s the next several days with 80s returning by the end of the week.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.