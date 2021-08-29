ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Mountain storms, drier start to the week

Weather

Good Sunday morning. Today is going to be a very typical late-August day. Temperatures are right where they should be with most in the mid to low 90s this afternoon. We will keep a 10% chance of rain for today, but most of the storms that will form will be over the mountainous areas. Both the Hila and Sacramento Range are under flash flood watches until midnight tonight, due to storms forecasted to form in both areas. They will be slow moving leading to flooding fairly quickly, so be careful if you are headed to those places.

Hurricane Ida, as of 7:25 this morning is a category 4 hurricane, with winds at 150 mph. It is forecasted to make landfall later this morning on the LA coast, bringing deadly storm surges (12-16ft) to some places. New Orleans is right in the storm's path, so only time will tell how bad the impacts are on the city.