ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot, then windy, then cooler!

Weather

Good Saturday evening. As you might have noticed in the headline, our weather is going to be changing this week, which is a sign of the beginning of fall. That is fitting, as we are just 4 days away from the start of the new season. First, two more hot days. Temps will stay in the mid 90s for the start of the new week.

Then, as a backdoor cold front starts to approach our area, winds are going to start picking up, gusting up to the 30-35 mph range especially if you live on the west sides of area mountains. That will start late Monday night, and last through your Tuesday, before backing off on Wednesday.

AND then...yes! A cool down is near!!! Temperatures will drop around 10 degrees across the area (putting us in the mid 80s) which will finally put us where we want to be this time of year...and maybe even a little bit cooler. This particular cold front isn't going to be a wet one...just a windy one. Enjoy!