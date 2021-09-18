StormTrack Weather: Hot and dry conditions expected this weekend

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The heat continues this weekend as afternoon highs are expected to be well above average.

Saturday's highs are expected to reach the upper 90s. Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected throughout the day with mostly clear skies overnight.

90 degree temperatures will continue until Monday afternoon. A cold front on Tuesday will bring wind gusts of up to 35 mph along with slightly cooler temperature.

Tuesday's highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds are expected on Tuesday along with a slight chance for showers.

80 degree temperatures will continue for the remainder of the week along with a slight chance for showers.

