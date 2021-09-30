StormTrack Weather: Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms remains in forecast overnight

Weather

EEL PASO, Texas-- It was a very active start to the day with strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the borderland.

Much calmer conditions are expected overnight but a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast until Friday morning.

Drier air is expected Friday afternoon with afternoon highs remaining below average in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will rise to around seasonable just in time for the weekend. Mid 80s are expected throughout the weekend with dry air in place and mostly sunny skies.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.