ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead!

Weather

Happy Friday! Wooohooo! If you've been watching my shows this afternoon you know it's going to be a beautiful weekend, but I'd assume if you are reading this...you probably did not watch the shows. All good...I understand. Ok, let me do my job here.

The rest of this evening is going to be calm, clear, and cool especially as we enter night. We are starting to get to that point of the year where we really cool down and we start needing light jackets. We will bottom out in the mid 50s tonight.

Our weekend is going to be perfect though with highs in the low to mid 80s both days, some areas might only reach the upper 70s. Take advantage of this weekend as its going to be one of the best we've seen all year.

A low rain chance will return Monday through Wednesday but right now it's only at a 10% chance. Enjoy your weekend!