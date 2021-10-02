ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny and warm Saturday

Weather

Good Saturday morning to you all. If you are heading out early this morning or later this evening you will certainly want to bring a light jacket with you- but the middle of the day is going to be amazing! We will top out in the upper 70s for areas north and low 80s for areas south. Plenty of sunshine for you today, so make sure you wear sunscreen and hydrate, but you probably won't be suffering in the heat today. Tomorrow will be a slight bit warmer, but still a great day to take things outdoors.

Sunday evening I have it at a 10% chance of rain. Not many will see any rain tomorrow but if you do, it'll be a light mister of a storm. Our temperatures will slightly warm throughout the week, and then will be about 3-4 degrees above normal by the end of the work week.

Tuesday is our best chance for rain- right now I have it at a 20% chance of rain, but numbers may change as the models change. I hope you all have a wonderful day!