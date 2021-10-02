StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather continues Sunday with storm chances returning next week

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- It was a nice start to the weekend with dry conditions, mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures. These calm conditions will continue for the end of the weekend and start of the work week.

A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected as well with gusts of up to 25 mpg expected.

Afternoon highs for the next several days will remain near seasonable with temperatures remaining in thee miid to lower 80s.

