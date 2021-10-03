ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny Sunday, warming trend

Weather

Good Sunday morning. Today will be a lot like yesterday with sunny skies and no rain chances. The only difference is that it'll be a few degrees warmer than yesterday but not by much. Go outside and enjoy your day today!

Throughout the week, temperatures will slowly warm up to about 7 degrees above where we should be at (83 degrees is normal). Our only chance of rain is on Tuesday, and right now I have it at a 10% chance of rain.

This week's forecast is short and sweet. Enjoy!