ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy at times

Good Saturday morning! I hope you all are waking up healthy...I know some people are getting colds (including me) from the cooler weather. I don't have a lot of weather concerns in this week's forecast! We will experience some gusty winds over the next few days but not like our First Alert from the past week...winds will gust up to about 20-25 mph. You'll still want to have loose items secure.

Today our temps will top out in the low 70s which is about 5 degrees cooler than where we should be at this time of year- that means it'll be chilly for the UTEP Miners game so definitely bring a jacket! Tomorrow into the work week we will be warming up to temperatures above where we should be at this time of year (low 80s).

We won't be tracking much rain if any over the next several days.