ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Broom stick beautiful Halloween

Happy Halloween! I'm so excited for today, and I hope you are too! Let's get in to what you can expect for this Halloween. We will have temps above average by 5-10 degrees in many locations, topping out in the mid to upper 70s for many, and low 80s for some. Thus a warm afternoon is in store, setting up for pleasant and no so 'terrifying' trick or treating weather.

Tonight, you'll start off with temperatures in the mid 70s which will cool down into the low 60s. If you get cold easily you'll certainly want a jacket for you and the kids, but if you are a zombie or skeleton, you might not need one at all. We will have an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon which could keep some areas a smidge cooler, but it won't be by much.

For the rest of the week, expect very pleasant weather. Our temps will stay above average at least until Thursday when some cooler air will filter through the area. Have a great and safe Halloween!