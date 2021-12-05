ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooler Monday, warmer/breezy week

Hello and happy Sunday! Many weather changes will impact us this week so let me get straight into it! First, we will have a cooler Monday, as a backdoor cold front will push through the area tomorrow morning. Expect gusts up to about 25 mph, but I think most of us will feel overall lighter winds- mountain areas will be the breeziest. Next, we will warm right back up to near 70 throughout the rest of the week, and even have another 70 degree day on Thursday.

Winds will be breezy, not neccesarily super windy across the region through the week. As of now, we are not looking to issue a First Alert for any winds, but maybe...maybe for the end of this next week. On Friday and Saturday, a storm system will move across the area. My confidence is rising that we will see rain from this system on both of those days. Behind the system, it looks like we could have our first freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay tuned as the numbers will change between now and then! Have a great work and school week!