StormTrack Weather: Mild, sunny conditions expected Sunday afternoon.

EL PASO, Texas-- After an overcast start to the weekend the borderland is expected to have more sunshine this Sunday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will remain above average with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies and calm conditions are expected throughout the day.

A cold front will push through the area Monday morning dropping our afternoon highs to near average temperatures.

Winds and storm chances will make a return to the forecast mid week and linger into the weekend.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.