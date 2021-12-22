ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Windy and warm Christmas wknd

Hello and happy Wednesday! We topped out at 69 degrees at both the El Paso International Airport and the Las Cruces International Airport. That is a whopping 13 degrees above average, but there are more record warm temps to come. Tomorrow, I'm forecasting a high of 73, which is about 15 degrees about average, and 76 for your Christmas Eve! That is 20 degrees above average!

Winds will pick up on Thursday and last into the begining of next week. On Thursday expect wind gusts up to about 40 mph from the W and WSW. Winds will continue to come from the west throughout the next several days. We will have a very low chance of rain on Christmas Day (10%), so not many of us will see any, but there is a chance that some of us will. Cooler temps will come in by Monday next week. Enjoy your time off from work, and have a wonderful Merry Christmas!