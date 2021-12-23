ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas Eve Eve to you all. Today, we topped out at 73 in EP, so we didn't break any records today. Tomorrow, we are much more likely to reach record warm temps. I'm forecasting a high of 76 which would break the record of 73 set back in 1969, and is also 20 degrees above where we should be at this time of year. As you see by the title, we are now under an ABC-7 First Alert, and the reason why is the wind.

Tonight's models are predicting wind gusts up to 60 mph in the area tomorrow. In the mountainous regions, they can be up to even 70 mph. Ultimately, start preparing right now for tomorrow's winds. Many of your Christmas decorations can and will blow away in the winds tomorrow. For tomorrow and most of the week ahead, the winds will be out of the W to WSW to SW. Normally, we talk about winds being stronger on one side of town versus the other, but because the winds will be so strong, I don't think the mountains will make a huge huge difference.

Tomorrow we have a 10% chance of rain, and another chance for rain Monday-Thursday. Most people will not be seeing rain, but there is a small chance. Cooler temps will return by next week. Have a wonderful holiday and see you tomorrow for Christmas Eve!