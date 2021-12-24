ABC-7 First Alert: Christmas winds

Merry Christmas Eve! First thing I'll mention is we broke the high temperature record by three degrees today! We reached a high of 76 degrees in EP which broke the old record of 73 set back in 1969. That is about 30 degrees warmer than the weather we had last year.

What a windy day we've had. Most of the wind gusts have been under 45 mph, but we did get wind gusts up to 47 mph at EPIA this afternoon. We even saw a damage report of a tree falling on top of a car in NE El Paso. It seems like yesterday's models really overplayed the winds, and this is a forecasting lesson for me for sure.

The winds are starting to weaken as we speak, and should be much lighter by 9 PM tonight. Christmas Day will be breezy overall, and I'm forecasting wind gusts up to 25 mph, which really isn't that bad. Looking like the weather will be nice tomorrow with high temps in the low 70s and upper 60s across the region.

There is a very low chance that anyone will see rain over the next three days. The places most likely to see some rain is in the upper elevations, where there could also be some snow flurries mixed in. More wind will affect us on Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall the winds will be much lighter than what we have today.