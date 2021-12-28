ABC-7 First Alert: Wind, rain, snow and more NYE Wknd

Hello all. Today is another breezy to windy day in the Borderland and those conditions will be about the same tomorrow as well. There is a small 10% chance of precip tomorrow, but I have that focused on the upper elevations. Thursday, winds won't be so bad, but I do expect rain and snow chances to increase in the evening to overnight hours all the way through your Friday.

Friday, I do expect light to moderate rain showers to occur throughout most of the daytime hours on NYE. That includes during the Sun Bowl. Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph on Friday, and the high temp is going to be 55. Overall, it'll be a chilly, windy, and rainy day. At night, rain chances decrease, but hang on to around 30% as you are celebrating the new year.

In the upper elevations, I am expecting snow to accumulate in both the Sacs and Gila. At this point, we are looking at snow levels mostly around 6000-8000 ft, but on Saturday, snow could reach down to 4000 ft. Also, with windy conditions picking back up on Friday-Sunday...blowing snow can be a factor up in the Sacs.

Saturday will be a day where we begin to dry out. Winds will gust up to 45 mph (possibly more in the upper elevations). Cold temps will move in, with likely freezes (possible hard freezes) on Saturday and Sunday night. Stay warm, dry and safe this holiday weekend!