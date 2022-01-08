StormTrack Weather: Windy and warm Saturday ahead

El Paso, Texas-- Mild and dry conditions will continue on Saturday to start the weekend. Low end windy conditions are expected Saturday afternoon with gusts of up to 30 mph expected after 12 pm.

Cooler air will begin to filter in starting Sunday. This will allow for temperatures closer to normal for most of next week.

In addition, a storm system will draw in enough moisture to produce rain and a few high elevation snow showers

Wednesday and Thursday across much of the Borderland.

