ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming up

Hello all and happy Saturday. After a windy night, winds will be mostly light across the area for the next few days. That is, until Tuesday where winds will pick up again out of the west at around 35 mph. That means for you east siders, winds could be a little stronger due to downsloping off the mountain.

In the meantime, our temperatures will drop below freezing area-wide tonight. What this means, is you have to take the cold weather safety precautions, also known as the 4 P's, into account. 1) Protect your pipes. 2) Bring in your sensitive Plants. 3) Bring in your Pets! 4) Protect yourself from the cold weather by bundling up!

Tomorrow will feel quite nice once the sun rises. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s which will feel warmer than today with our highs only being in the upper 40s and low 50s. A warming trend will last through the week, and then possibly colder temps will come in by the weekend with a very low chance of rain.