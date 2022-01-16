ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming up, breezy Tuesday

Happy end of the weekend to you all. Today was a pleasant day, and tomorrow will be the same, with slightly warmer temperatures. Monday, expect temps to be in the low 60s and upper 50s across the Borderland. Those temps will turn to mid 60s on Tuesday, which will be about 5-8 degrees above average this time of year. Average temp on Jan 16th is 58 degrees according to this source that I always use: https://www.weather.gov/epz/climatedataforelpaso

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, but also the windiest. As of now it appears the wind gusts will be coming out of the west at around 35 mph. For east siders, they could be a little stronger on your side of town. Ultimately, everyone should have their loose items secured.

There is the slightest chance for a light shower on Tuesday but it's not likely very many of us will see the moisture. More chances for rain will come in with our next storm system that will bring in the winds, and some precip chances to the area. Enjoy the next workweek!