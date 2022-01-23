ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer start to the week, breezy

Hello all and happy Sunday! For the rest of the evening, we will have a very low chance of rain and snow for the mountains. It's only a 10% chance of rain, so its not very likely many of us will see any, but the Sacs, Alamogordo, north of Las Cruces, and Luna county have all seen some rain/snow today.

Tomorrow and Tuesday, temps will feel very nice, topping out in the low 60s. Winds will be low end breezy out of the west, so for the east side, it could be a little bit windier. On Friday winds will pick up again, but from the east, with what looks like could be another cold front.

Our temps will be cooler from Wednesday through the weekend. Have a wonderful night.