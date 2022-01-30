ABC-7 First Alert: Nice start to the week, but very cold, with rain/snow by the end

Hello all and happy Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly nice with temperatures a few degrees above average. On Monday, expect increasing cloud to move into the area. Tuesday evening, we could see some showers and mountain snow showers to move across the area, but that is just a preview of what is to come. Wednesday, expect rain showers across the area and then that night, a strong cold front will move across the area making for a VERY cold end of week.

After the cold front moves through, any remaining moisture will turn into snow, which is where our chance for snow lies. As of today, and models can still change between now and then, various models are predicting anywhere from 0 inches to 1 inch of snow in the lowland areas. For the mountains, anywhere from 4-15" are possible. Obviously, that is a wide range of snowfall amounts, so we will continue to update you all as the numbers change- and they will.

Thursday and Friday will be absolutely frigid with temps not making it out of the 37s. Expect hard freezes overnight. Fortunately, it looks like by Saturday and Sunday, we will start to warm up (but it'll still be cold with highs in the 40s).