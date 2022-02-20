ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds tomorrow, blowing dust possible

Good Sunday evening! Now it's my Friday, but I'm here to leave you a good forecast. Those winds will be strong tomorrow, and gusts of 45 mph are expected. The winds will be out of the southwest, which could certainly lead to blowing dust across the area. Make sure any outdoor items that could fly away, are stored in your house or garage. Or for things that are too big to store indoors (for example a trampoline), try to put some weights on it to prevent it from flying away. But sometimes...there's just nothing you can do.

Tuesday, we will get a break from the strong winds, with gusts only around 25 mph, but Wednesday, they will pick right back up with gusts up to 40 mph. Regardless, of the day, just be aware of the weather, by staying updated with the meteorologists here at ABC-7.

Our temps will be warm through Wednesday before a cold front moves through and drops our temps for the end of the week (looking at highs in the mid to upper 50s). The cooler temps will only be temporary as by next weekend we will be right back near the normal this time of year (64 degrees).