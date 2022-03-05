ABC-7 First Alert: Windy day expected tomorrow

Good Saturday afternoon! It's been a somewhat breezy day, but it has been warm, with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. A cold front will move in tomorrow that will drop our temperatures about 10 degrees but will more notably pick up our winds. The wind speeds will sit around 20-30 mph, but the gusts will be up to about 40-45 mph, thus why we decided to issue a First Alert.

For the week ahead, we can expect cooler than average temperatures through Tuesday, and then we will be at and above average on Wednesday and Thursday. We are also looking at some breezy days this week as well, with max gusts around 20-25 mph. Lets just get through tomorrow and then we can enjoy just mildly breezy gusts for the rest of the week.