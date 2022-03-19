ABC-7 First Alert: Wind, rain, and a 20-degree temp drop

Hey all and happy Saturday. We are still under a First Alert, and my confidence is rising on certain aspects of the forecast. We are still looking at strong winds across the area both tomorrow and Monday, but they aren't going to be as strong as they were looking at a few days ago. Now we are looking at 35 mph wind gusts on Sunday and 40 on Monday.

Sunday will have the best chance of seeing blowing dust across the area. That's because we will see winds from the SW earlier on before they change over to the W. Monday we are looking at westerly winds. As Spring begins, rain will approach the area Sunday night, and the best chance of rain is on Monday. That is the day I have the FA for. We will see light rain showers...I'm not expecting heavy monsoon like downpours. We will also experience a 20 degree drop from Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have a low chance of rain, but at least it's something in the driest month of the year. After a few days of temps in the low 60s and upper 50s, we will return to the 70s by Friday of next week. Stay safe!