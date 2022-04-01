ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Pleasant weekend, winds return

Good Friday morning to you! We made it finally to the end of the week, and I have good news for you- the weekend is looking quite nice! Today our temps will soar above average by around 5 degrees across the Borderland, topping out in the low 80s. Our temperatures will only warm through the weekend, as we'll end up with highs about 10 degrees above average!

Allergy sufferers, beware! Tree allergens will be at an extreme level this weekend, so have the allergy medicine handy! Sadly, no chances of rain are in the short to long term forecast. We are after all in the second driest month of the year. Sunshine will reign for the next several days, but the winds will return as well.

Today and Sunday, we can expect some breezes, with the strongest gusts around 25 mph. Overall, it won't be too bad. Monday through the work week, we are looking at winds to continue to bother us, but at a level below the First Alert threshold. The gusts look to be around 30-35 mph Monday-Wednesday next week. Enjoy your Friday, and your weekend!