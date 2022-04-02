ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm weather, breezy afternoons

Hello all and happy Saturday. It's been a beautiful and warm day and we will continue to have the luxury of warm afternoons with a cooling breeze for the next several days. No rain is expected anytime soon. If you watch the video, you'll get a whole lesson on how hot air balloons work.

Tuesday will be one of the "windier" days this week- right now looking at gusts up to 30 mph, which is well below the First Alert level. On Thursday, a backdoor cold front will drop our temperatures about 10 degrees, but that'll put us right around average this time of year (mid 70s is seasonal ave). Enjoy the rest of your Saturday and have a great Sunday and week ahead!