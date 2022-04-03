ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Slightly cooler Monday, breezes continue

Happy Sunday! Hope you've been enjoying this sunshine and warmth...it feels so good on the skin! Tomorrow will be just a few degrees cooler than it was today (highs in the mid to upper 70s, compared to today's 80 degree highs). Breezes will be gusting up to 25 mph on Monday and 35 mph on Tuesday, which will be the windiest day of the week.

After Monday, our temps rebound in the 80's through Wednesday, and then a cold front will sweep in, bringing our temperatures a little below average, in the low 70s. Then, once again, we will warm right back up with 80 degree temps by the weekend. Enjoy!