ABC-7 First Alert: Wind forecast update

Hello all and happy Sunday. We've certainly seen some strong gusts across the area today, and that will be the same story for Monday and Tuesday as well. As of 5:11 PM, the strongest gust recorded at the El Paso Int. Airport was 43 mph and at the Las Cruces Intl. Airport, 45 mph.

Tomorrow, I think the winds will max out around 40 mph, but Tuesday, we are looking at winds gusting all the way up to 45 mph. The winds will be out of the west, so that means for you east siders, you could see some isolated stronger gusts, perhaps up to 50 mph.

Blowing dust is a possibility for the next few days as well, so if you get caught in a pocket with very low visibilities, pull off the road as far as you can and turn your lights off. Wait until the visibility improves before you start driving again.

We will have a brief cool down on Wednesday and then warm right back up for the weekend- but it looks like we could have a breezy or windy Easter weekend. We will let you know!