ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot week but when will the winds return?

Happy Easter to you! Today has been perfect...especially when you find the shade. If you are heading out in the next few hours, pack plenty of water and sunscreen too! Our temperatures today and the next several days will soar above average, by 10 or more degrees! The average temp is 79 degrees this time of year- so our temps will reach 90 degrees for the first time starting tomorrow!

Winds will return this week as well. Breezy conditions are expected to begin Tuesday and last at least through Friday- with Friday being the windiest day. All of these days, the winds will be out of the west. So paired with dry air, we can possibly be looking at more Red Flag (fire weather) conditions throughout the week. No rain is in the forecast. Have a wonderful rest of your day!