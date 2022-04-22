Travel advisory for southern New Mexico; expect blowing dust
DEMING, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is advising drivers if they must travel to monitor local forecast conditions as roadway conditions could change quickly throughout New Mexico.
NMDOT says blowing dust can escalate to blinding dust storms as they move through a remote area.
For roadway advisories visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.
Other driving tips to stay safe:
- Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
- If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.
- Do not stop in the roadway; pull completely out of the travel lanes and as far onto the right shoulder as possible.
- Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from where other vehicles may travel.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.
- Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.
