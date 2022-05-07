ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Mother’s Day, hot week ahead

Hey hey hey! Happy almost Mother's Day to you all. The winds have picked up this afternoon, and we've seen some strong gusts from the west across the area. When we have these strong winds, humidities around 5% like they are today, and hot temps...we are just asking for fire weather conditions. Thus, our entire area is under fire weather warnings until late tomorrow night. That being said, please be careful if you are going to burn anything! Don't throw your cigarettes out of your windows!

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler than it is today, with a high at 93, but that is still about 10 degrees above the average temperature this time of year. Warm to hot temperatures in the 90s will stick around for the entire week. On Wednesday and Thursday, we have a very small chance of rain, but primarily for Hudspeth, Culberson, and Otero counties, where we could see some thunderstorms form.

Keep on taking your allergy medicine, hydrate, and stay cool ya'll!