ABC-7 First Alert: Hot, windy, and dry

Happy Mother's Day to you all. It's been a hot day, a windy day, and a slightly dusty day for the Borderland's Moms today. You hate to see it, but that's weather for you. For the rest of the evening, we will keep the strong winds, until I think they'll start to weaken once the sun goes down. Monday through Wednesday we will keep windy/breezy afternoons, so that means we will keep the critical fire weather in the forecast as well. Don't light anything ya'll, and if you do, please have water nearby.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s all week, and on Wednesday we will be close to triple digits! Noooo! Also on Wednesday and Thursday, we have a small chance of thunderstorms out east. We are monitoring the chance closely. Drive safe, stay safe, and have a wonderful week!